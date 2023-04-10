North Las Vegas police, security at Pure Aloha Festival confirms gunshots were outside venue

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed that there were no gunshots at the Pure Aloha Festival Saturday night.

The Pure Aloha Festival also confirmed this through a video in a tweet Sunday afternoon. The Pure Aloha Festival twitter page replied to a viral video that had over 13k views stating that there was a "shooting" and "multiple fights" at the festival.

"Yes, there was an incident," said Shaun with the Pure Aloha Festival. "The incident happened outside of the venue. Everybody inside the venue was safe, nobody was hurt. We are taking measures [Sunday] to make sure this does not happen again with more security. I encourage you all to come out, and to not believe everything you see on social media."

KTNV also reached out to North Las Vegas police, they said reports of shots fired were in an area across the street from Craig Ranch Park.

"There were no injuries," police told KTNV.

The festival is on their last day, and will be open until 10 p.m.