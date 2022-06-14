North Las Vegas police search for missing 32-year-old man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department sent information that police need help locating 32-year-old Jesse J. Gonzalez who went missing, and was last seen on Monday around 6:30 p.m. near Ann Road and Clayton Street.

Gonzalez is described by police as a light skinned Hispanic male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and about 170lbs. He has a full goatee, brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Raiders hat, glasses, a grey sweatshirt with a white undershirt and jeans.

Police said that Gonzalez suffers from a diminished mental capacity due to a traumatic head injury which causes his brain to swell. He is said to have the mind set of a 10-year-old. He does not have access to his medications which he needs every 12 hours.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez is asked by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.