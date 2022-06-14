North Las Vegas police say 32-year-old man has been found

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department gave an update to the 32-year-old man who was pronounced missing Monday night.

PREVIOUS: North Las Vegas police search for missing 32-year-old man

Police say Jesse J. Gonzalez was located safe and sound Tuesday evening.

Gonzalez went missing Monday night in North Las Vegas near Ann Road and Clayton Street. Police said that Gonzalez suffers from a diminished mental capacity due to a traumatic head injury which causes his brain to swell.