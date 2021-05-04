North Las Vegas police say man dead after being shot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department says they responded to the 2300 block of North Daley Street after a call of an injured person at about 8:33 p.m.

The scene is near the intersection of Civic Center Drive and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say when they arrived they found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

NLVPD says this is not believed to be a random act of violence, however, no one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

