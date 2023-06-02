North Las Vegas police rescue turtles

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A group of turtles are safe and sound after being rescued by officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Department officials said crime scene investigators were called out to process a vehicle and they found red-eared slider turtles in the trunk.

Police said the animals were hot and dehydrated. Officials said they believed the turtles were stolen from a local pond.

The reptiles were picked up by Animal Protection Services and safely returned to their natural habitat.