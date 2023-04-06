North Las Vegas police release new information on deadly Donna Street shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are releasing new information about the Wednesday shooting between four minors on Donna Street.

Now, officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) say the juvenile shooter was the robbery victim of the other boy he shot, along with two other male juveniles who got away.

Police say their investigation into the April 5 shooting on Donna Street in North Las Vegas revealed that three male juveniles (one of which was armed with a gun) approached, threatened and hit another boy in a robbery.

According to the NLVPD, this is when the robbery victim then ran into an apartment nearby and grabbed a gun. The police statement details how, in shooting at the three other male juveniles, the boy hit one of them who later died at University Medical Center.

Now, the shooter is booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The surviving suspects have since been located and arrested on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, police say. They are also at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.