LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has been arrested and is facing charges after a shooting in North Las Vegas Wednesday morning..

Police said this happened around 6:30 a.m. near off I-15 and Cartier Avenue.

Investigators said a male juvenile shot another male juvenile.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the alleged shooter is in custody.

As of Wednesday morning, no further details have been released.