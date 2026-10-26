North Las Vegas police looking for missing, endangered 74-year-old woman

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 74-year-old woman.

Police said Jo Gowda was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Saturday walking south from Jerry's Nugget, located in the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, toward East Tonopah Avenue.

Gowda is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 104 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red or pink shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information on Gowda's whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.