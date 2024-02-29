Watch Now
North Las Vegas police looking for missing 26-year-old

Missing North Las Vegas man - Joseph Hot
Posted at 12:33 PM, Feb 29, 2024
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is looking for a missing 26-year-old man.

According to police, Joseph Hot was last seen around 4 p.m. on Tuesday at University Medical Center., near West Charleston Boulevard at Shadow Lane.

Investigators said earlier that day, at 2 p.m., he was seen at his home in the 3000 block of Balcones Fault Avenue, which is near East Centennial Parkway and Statz Street.

Police describe Hot as being six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and black shoes.

Investigators said Hot has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, psychoses and bipolar disorder, and is described as having the mentality of a 10-year-old.

Anyone with information on Hot's whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.

