NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are asking for public assistance to locate a 78-year-old man who was last seen early Wednesday morning.

The last known sighting of Julius Wilson was at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday at a family member's home in the 5900 block of Magic Oak Street, near Commerce Street and East Tropical Parkway.

Wilson is a Black male who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, North Las Vegas police stated in a news release. He is bald, has brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black button-down shirt, dark gray slacks, a black hat and black shoes.

North Las Vegas Police Department Police in North Las Vegas are asking for public assistance to locate a Julius Wilson, 78, who was last seen early Wednesday morning. Officials said Wilson has both Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Officials noted Wilson's home address is near the Palms Casino Resort. He does not have a vehicle and has no wallet or phone with him, they said.

"Wilson suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's disease and won't be able to find his way home," police said.

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact North Las Vegas police "immediately" at 702-633-9111.

Map - Wilson was last seen at a family member's home in the 5900 block of Magic Oak Street:

News of the search for Wilson comes a few hours after North Las Vegas police announced they are looking for another missing man, 77-year-old Clark F. Hall.

