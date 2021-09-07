North Las Vegas police investigating two fatal shootings

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating two separate homicides this evening.

The first homicide occurred in 3300 block of Civic Center close to Cheyenne Avenue at about 7:55 p.m.

Officers responded to a call regarding a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to University Medical Center and was pronounced dead, according to NLVPD.

The second homicide occurred in 3200 block of Mary Dee close to Cheyenne Avenue at around 9:00 p.m.

Officers responded to a call regarding a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called to both scenes, the investigations are ongoing and in their preliminary stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

