North Las Vegas police investigating shooting near Cheyenne Avenue, Martin Luther King Boulevard

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Cheyenne Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The police department says it received reports of the shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Video of the area:

Map of the area:

