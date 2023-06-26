North Las Vegas police investigating second shooting near Cheyenne, Simmons

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said they are investigating another shooting in the 3000 block of Fountain Falls Way.

This is the second shooting in the same area within three days. The location is near West Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.

Police responded to the area Sunday around 4:15 p.m. after reports of gunshots being heard.

When police arrived, officers said they located shell casings and a few vehicles that were struck by bullets.

Police said all suspects fled the scene before police were able to arrive.

Officers said they are still investigating. KTNV will provide more updates as they become available.