Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in North Las Vegas.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, this happened at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way, which is near West Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday night, they found a man in his late 40s who had multiple gunshot wounds and a woman in her early 30s who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after being grazed by a bullet.

Both were taken to University Medical Center to be treated where the man died Thursday morning.

The victims haven't been identified and no further details have been released about the incident.

North Las Vegas Police are asking anyone with information to contact them by phone at 702-633-9111 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.