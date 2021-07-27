UPDATE: North Las Vegas police clear scene at grocery store

UPDATE: North Las Vegas police say they swept the grocery store for suspicious items or packages and did not find anything.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. Police say a person standing in one of the lines communicated to an employee by a message on his phone that he had a bomb. The person then left the store.

The store was evacuated until it could be cleared.

North Las Vegas police are still working to identify the man.

ORIGINAL STORY

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a potential bomb threat at a grocery store near Centennial Parkway and Losee Road.

Police received information about the threat around 5:30 p.m. A person allegedly told a store employee that they had a bomb.

There is a Smith's grocery store in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

