North Las Vegas Police investigating a shooting that left a man dead

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Thursday night.

Police officers received a report at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday about an unresponsive man in the 2000 Daley block of Daley Street.

Medical professionals arrived and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made and is believed to have been an isolated incident.

North Las Vegas police are currently investigating the shooting, and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. For those wanting to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com