North Las Vegas police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash at bus stop

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department says it is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened overnight Monday.

Officers were called to the area of North Las Vegas Boulevard and Belmont Street at about 1 a.m. to a bus stop where a vehicle had struck a man.

North Las Vegas police report their preliminary investigation indicated a vehicle was traveling northbound on North Las Vegas Boulevard and hit the man at the bus stop, with the driver failing to stop at the scene.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man, believed to be in his 40s, deceased, according to the NLVPD.

Detectives report the incident remains under investigation with no further immediate details released.