North Las Vegas police arrest woman for 'intentionally' hitting man at bus stop

NORTH LAS VEGAS — A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on one count of murder after the body of a man was found near a bus stop around 1 a.m. Monday.

North Las Vegas police say they were able to determine that a vehicle was heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard when it hit the man near Belmont Street.

ORIGINAL STORY: North Las Vegas police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash at bus stop

The driver left the scene. Police said they were able to locate the vehicle involved and determined that the crash was “intentional.”

The woman named Jacqueline Rose Martin was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

The man, who was in his 40s, will be identified by the Clark County coroner.