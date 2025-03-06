North Las Vegas police hosting first 'Hiring Symposium' for job seekers interested in law enforcement

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is holding a hiring symposium for job seekers interested in public service.

When: Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: North Central Area Command, 1090 W. Deer Springs Way

NLVPD said attendees will have the chance to meet with police officers and learn more about positions within the department and law enforcement as a whole. This event will also have information on the application, testing and qualifications for job seekers.

“The public’s perception of police officers is often shaped by what they see portrayed on television shows or the news, but the reality of law enforcement’s beneficial role in the community can be vastly different,” said Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt.

“This first-ever Hiring Symposium will expose those who may have never considered a career in law enforcement to the ins and outs of the job and aims to highlight the many rewards of working in partnership with the community as a North Las Vegas police officer."

NLVPD said there are hiring incentives for officers transferring from other law enforcement agencies and new recruits to the department. According to NLVPD, their latest incentives include:



$30,000 bonus for lateral police officers joining the North Las Vegas team.

$5,000 one-time relocation allowance for new hires from outside of the Las Vegas Valley and who will reside in North Las Vegas city limits.

$5,000 hiring incentive for honorably discharged military members or active members of the National Guard and Reserves paid out after passing backgrounds and officially being hired.

You can RSVP for the symposium by emailing joinNLVPD@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.