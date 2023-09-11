North Las Vegas Police honor fallen northern Nevada police officer

RENO (KTNV) — Members from the North Las Vegas Police Department traveled to northern Nevada to pay their respects as a fallen officer was laid to rest this weekend.

On Saturday, Officer Anthony Francone from the Pyramid Lake Police Department was laid to rest. He was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 25 after being hit by a car by a suspect on the run. Investigators said he was intentionally rammed by the man who was later shot and killed by other officers.

Francone worked in law enforcement of over 25 years including serving with the Eureka County Sheriff's Office, Storey County Sheriff's Office, Fallon Paiute Tribal Police Department, the Washoe Tribal Police Department, and the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police Department.

Flags were also lowered to half-staff across the state to honor Francone.

"By far, this is the hardest thing I've ever done. I never thought I'd give the eulogy at my best friend's funeral," said Judge Kenneth Quirk, who was also Francone's watch commander for 10 years with the Storey County Sheriff's Office. "Anthony was a very proud and if you got to know him like I did, you know he had a sense of humor and loved to laugh. I will miss Anthony. I know that he will be missed a lot by many, by his family, and I'll see Anthony on his final roll call."

North Las Vegas Police said their thoughts and prayers are with the Pyramid Lake Police Department and that Officer Francone may be gone but he will never be forgotten.

You can watch the full memorial service at Greater Nevada Field here.