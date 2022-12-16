North Las Vegas police ask for public's help in locating runaway child

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Have you seen him?
The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway child.
12-year-old Joseph Thorns was last seen Tuesday near the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.
Thorns is described by police as a Black male with a dark complexion. He is about 5'1" and about 110 pounds. Thorns also have dark brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and blue jeans.
Thorns does not reportedly have any scars, marks or tattoos. Thorns is also a type 1 diabetic, but "has access to his medication because he brought it with him."
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thorns is asked by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.