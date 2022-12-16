North Las Vegas police ask for public's help in locating runaway child

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Have you seen him?

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway child.

12-year-old Joseph Thorns was last seen Tuesday near the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Thorns is described by police as a Black male with a dark complexion. He is about 5'1" and about 110 pounds. Thorns also have dark brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and blue jeans.

Thorns does not reportedly have any scars, marks or tattoos. Thorns is also a type 1 diabetic, but "has access to his medication because he brought it with him."