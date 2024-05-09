North Las Vegas opens first new police station in two decades

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is opening a new police command station named the North Central Area Command, off of Deer Springs Way.

The city hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new station Wednesday.

This is the city's third station and the first one they've opened in nearly two decades.

Police say it's needed to keep up with all the growth in the community .

"It's nice to know these guys are close and can help you out if you need it," said North Las Vegas resident of 20 years Bob Carlson.

Carlson says over the past decade, he's seen an increase in crime throughout the community.

"It seems like there are more things happening fairly close within a mile," said Carlson.

Carlson says property crimes like burglary and car theft have plagued the community.

According to North Las Vegas police statistics, property crime has been rising in the city since the pandemic, from 4,218 property crimes in 2020 to 6,792 property crimes in 2023.

This year has seen an improvement though, property crimes trending downward about 62%. Police say this station will help them drop those numbers even further.

"The mobile command center is housed here right out back that means it's just more centrally located for our officers to get quick services and for that command center to respond to any critical incidents throughout the city," said NLVPD Assistant Police Chief Adam Hyde.

Along with the mobile command center, this station will house K9 units, a SWAT team and at least 80 officers all in this new stat-of-the-art facility.

It's located in a part of the city that's growing. During the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, developers said during the two years it took to build the new police station, 2,500 new homes were added to the area .

"As one of the fastest growing areas in our city, it is important we provide these services," said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.

Police are also hoping this new facility will lead to more successful recruitment.

Officials say they need more officers.

"If you see a future here and you come and look at this building, I think that's something I would want to work out of," said Hyde.

North Las Vegas Police say they're expecting to have this station fully staffed in about a month.