North Las Vegas officials break ground on new Craig Ranch Regional Park multi-use fields

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Six new multi-use fields will soon open at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Last week, officials from the City of North Las Vegas broke ground on the project.

Three of the fields will have grass while the other three will have artificial turf. They are being designed to accommodate various sports like soccer, football, and lacrosse. The fields span more than 1.86 million square feet.

The fields will be the city's first multi-use fields and are being developed thanks to a $10,216,250 grant from Clark County.

In addition to the field, the park will also have 2,649 new parking spaces.

"We are excited to bring these incredible fields to North Las Vegas. The new multi-use fields will provide much-needed space for safe and healthy recreational activities to the already thriving Craig Ranch Park," North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said. "This project not only promotes physical activity but also underscores our commitment to sustainable growth by ensuring we remain a leader in green initiatives across the region."

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II said local leaders noticed something was missing and they wanted to make sure there are opportunities for everyone.

"When you look at Craig Ranch Regional Park, we have a world-class skate park. We have basketball facilities and one thing we noticed was missing was the ability to play soccer, having soccer fields, having lacrosse fields, having football fields," McCurdy said. "We have a massive sports culture so it was imperative for us, as local elected officials, to come together to do everything we can to provide this."

In order to construct the fields, Tamarisk (Salt Cedar) trees had to be removed. However, city officials say they're planning to bring in native, desert-appropriate trees that are better suited for the local climate. That's being paid for, in part, by a $1 million grant from the USDA's Urban and Community Forestry Grant.

The new multi-use fields are expected to open by the end of 2024.