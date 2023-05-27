North Las Vegas mobile home park residents are bracing for eviction

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A longtime mobile home is park shutting down. Close to 100 North Las Vegas families have been told they have to move from the Pair A Dice Senior Mobile Home Park.

"It's hard not to have a home," resident Yvonne Gomez said..

Residents told Channel 13 they've been told to leave the property by June 2.

"You can't just rent a place anymore," resident Traci Triplett said.

Some mobile home park residents said they haven't been able to find new housing. Last November, a notice was sent to residents advising them about the park's closure and that they had 180 days to leave. Most residents are on a fixed income and said the buyouts and other compensations being offered are not enough to cover the cost of relocating.

In a statement to Channel 13, a representative for the park's owner detailed the ongoing outreach and support being offered. It reads in part that "Agora Realty continues to work proactively with residents."

Randy Reinoso, Deputy Director of Clark County's Department of Social Services, confirmed his agency has been on-site assisting the residents. He said they've connected with almost all the park occupants, identifying case-by-case solutions. Reinoso said the county has given housing referrals and paid the first and last month's rent for some residents in need.

"Our goal and objective is to get people somewhere they are safe and can prosper and they have a roof over their head," Reinoso said.

Some residents think the help is not enough.

"It's just frustrating and at my age, it's even harder renting an apartment," Gomez said.

A portion of the park is already demolished and about 15 residents are still living at the mobile home park. A few said they plan to fight to stay.

"I'll be the last one here," resident James Houchin said.

He added that he's talking to a lawyer.

"They can take a claw and put it through that trailer if they want to but I'll be sitting in the chair watching TV," Houchin said.

The county said they have helped around 45 families find new housing. They say they'll continue providing resources as long as residents need them.