Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown set to deliver North Las Vegas 2023 State of the City address

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is set to deliver the North Las Vegas 2023 State of the City address on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release about the event, the mayor will be joined by the North Las Vegas City Council to discuss all the projects "taking shape in the coming year." Those projects include new police and fire stations, new companies in the city, expanded parks and community improvement projects, the release said.

Goynes-Brown won the mayoral race for North Las Vegas in November 2022 after winning 65% percent of the vote, becoming the first Black woman to hold the position. Previously, she represented Ward 2 on the North Las Vegas City Council, where she was also the first Black woman to be elected to the role in 2011.

During a recent interview with Channel 13, Goynes-Brown shared how it felt to be a trailblazer in North Las Vegas like her father, Theron Goynes.

"My father was the first African American councilman and Mayor Pro Tempe during his tenure on the council, and so we always would come to City Hall," Goynes-Brown told Channel 13.

She continued, "He's 93 now and still with us, and I said, 'I hope I am making you proud of me as I was proud of you.'"