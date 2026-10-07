North Las Vegas man arrested for sending hate speech, threats to Attorney General Aaron Ford

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas man was arrested last month for allegedly sending hate speech and threats to Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford's personal Instagram account, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13.

Daniel Galarza is charged with a hate crime after investigators said he called Ford, who is also the Democratic candidate for governor, a racial slur several times and told him to "be aware of your surroundings out your house."

Galarza was taken into custody on Sept. 3 near his residence. Police said he resisted arrest and "disobeyed commands with his fist ball up in a fighting stance," leading to an additional charge of resisting a public officer.

The arrest report states that in one message, Galarza asked Ford, "why tf u [trying] to raise our f****** taxes."

Police said they took particular concern with the warning for Ford to be aware of his surroundings given that it followed the messages containing "hostile and racially derogatory statements."

"The reference to being outside his residence further elevated the concern because it shifted the communication from offensive political or racial commentary to language implicating [Ford's] physical safety and his private residence," the arrest report said.

According to the arrest report, Ford reported feeling "intimidated and fearful" for his and his family's safety. Police said he asked for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers to conduct checks of his residence.

Investigators said Galarza called Ford an anti-Black racial slur a total of three times and made a comment referencing slavery "as a means of degrading him."

After Galarza was taken into custody, he told a detective that he was "frustrated" because of the Ford political ads on TV, according to the arrest report. Police said he also stated he did not want to hurt Ford or his family.

Attorney General Ford's office shared the following statement with Channel 13:

"AG Ford would like to thank LVMPD and OAG investigators for their quick work keeping him and his family safe."