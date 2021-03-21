North Las Vegas firefighters rescue child from condo fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas firefighters with assistance from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue made a rescue this morning at about 8:30 a.m.

They received multiple calls for smoke coming from a 2-story condo at 714 Nelson Ave.

When units arrived they say they received reports of children still inside the building.

Firefighters located a small female child on the second floor who required immediate transport to a local hospital.

A total of 4 people were transported to local hospitals with their status unknown at this time, authorities say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with damage estimated at $150,000 the North Las Vegas Fire Department says.

No firefighters were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

