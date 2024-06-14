North Las Vegas establishes rules, guidelines for street vendors

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another city in the valley could soon legalize street vending.

On Thursday, employees with the City of North Las Vegas hosted a workshop for vendors to explain to them what the rules and regulations would look like.

The proposed ordinance appears below:

North Las Vegas Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance by yolanda.cruz on Scribd

Some of the regulations include distance requirements that will require vendors to stay at least 1,500 feet away from a resort or hotel, event venues with seating for at least 20,000 people, and a convention facility.

Vendors will need to stay at least 500 feet away from city parks, child care facilities, and recreation centers. They also can’t work directly next to a licensed food establishment.

“It’s hard with all of the restrictions,” said Leo Villafana, who sells fresh seafood out of his food truck in North Las Vegas.

Villafana has been in business for almost a year and has big plans to expand in the near future. He attended Thursday’s workshop hoping to gain clarity on what the licensing process will look like.

“These little carts on the street can be a good option for anybody,” Villafana said.

Villafana said the idea of operating legally is an exciting one, although he worries about the hefty price tag he said he simply cannot afford.

The licensing fee in North Las Vegas is $150, plus a $30 processing fee. A state business license is required. Street vendors will also need to obtain a permit from the Southern Nevada Health District. In total, the fees amount to approximately $1,200.



North Las Vegas city business license : $150, plus $30 processing fee



State business license: $200 annual fee



SNHD permit: One-time $500 fee, annual $376 fee



“The fees are quite high for them. I wish that there were grants that we could have to help them out with, but unfortunately we do not,” said Cissy Flores, business license manager with the City of North Las Vegas.

The street vending ordinance for the City of North Las Vegas will go to a vote on July 17. If the ordinance passes, vendors can start applying for their licenses on July 22.

