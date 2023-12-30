North Las Vegas development brings excitement to residents, businesses to former empty lots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in Nevada — and development's just getting started.

Our Joe Moeller went to Centennial Parkway and Lamb in the northeast part of the Las Vegas valley, where folks are excited to see more businesses pop up.

I talked to Tanya Tiwari, who lives nearby, about how much the area has changed. She says it's changed a lot since she moved here a few years ago.

"There was nothing here," she told me. "We would go to the other side of town."

Tiwari says she's happy to see more businesses in the northeastern valley, like the Scoundrels Tavern. "When we first saw Scoundrels on this side of town, we were all excited."

It's one of the first businesses to open up at this intersection, which, not too long ago, was just homes and empty dirt lots.

Taylor Lilley, the owner of Scoundrels Tavern, spoke with me about the appeal her business brought to the area. "We have an indoor-outdoor patio — something that is not from around here —and people are loving it."

Lilley says he opened the neighborhood tavern, serving food and drinks, because he saw the need.

"The growth is coming in around us, and they need a place to go, and there is nothing around here," he said. He also says he's expecting a growth boom in the area north of Centennial to the 215.

Zoey Thompson, the manager of Scoundrels Tavern, also weighed in on the area's growth, saying, "It's going to continue to grow. Hopefully, we will be the number one bar in the area."

The Nevada Department of Transportation is preparing as well by widening the I-15 past the Speedway Bowl. Justin Hopkins from NDOT explained, "We don't necessarily have a lot of congestion right now, but as more developments come online, especially in the APEX area, we want to stay ahead of that growth."

People living near Lamb and Centennial are glad to finally get some nearby businesses, including gas stations.

Nadine Allen, a local living in the area, told me she's so happy to see the growth and hopes more arrives in the near future. "We were waiting for something to come here..."

According to North Las Vegas, the city was named the best city to open businesses in Nevada. That was according to a recent study by business solution company Swyft Filing.