North Las Vegas clean-up event the first of multiple expected through April

City officials say they'll do a clean-up event in each ward every three weeks until April.
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas held a clean-up event Wednesday for residents in the Ward 1 Redevelopment Area. City crew members picked up bulk items left curbside and placed them in Republic Services dumpsters.

The last clean-up event hosted by the city for Ward 1 was in January of 2024. They collected a total of 683 cubic yards of waste.

  • 15 loads of 30 cubic yard dumpsters
  • 600 cubic yards of waste with dumpsters
  • 3 truck loads of hazardous waste totalling 30 cubic yards
  • 1 trash truck load totalling 8 cubic yards

City of North Las Vegas Ward 1 Councilman Isaac Barron says clean-up events like these show what can be accomplished when the community comes together.

"It's more than just getting rid of unwanted items; it's about taking pride in your community and ensure that our neighborhoods remain a great place to live, work and raise our families," Barron said. "Ward 1 has a rich history and we're committed to revitalizing and enhancing the quality of life for everybody who calls it home."

Although Wednesday's bulk pick-up was only for residents in Ward 1, city officials say they're planning to hold clean-up events in the other wards of North Las Vegas every three weeks until April.

