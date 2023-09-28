North Las Vegas celebrates largest CARE Court graduating class

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is celebrating their largest Community Approach to Rehabilitation and Engagement (CARE) Court graduating class ever.

According to Chief Judge Chris Lee, 14 people graduated from the program this week. The program targets nonviolent misdemeanor offenders and provides them with resources to get back on their feet. City officials said it was created in 2021 to address the root causes of crime, reduce recidivism and achieve meaningful justice reform.

"We worked in creating a short video that's available to them once they enter the correctional facility that explains the program so they're able to let anyone over at the correctional facility know that they may be interested in the program," Lee said. "Sometimes, the prosecutors or judges recommend the program. That would trigger the case managers to do an initial assessment and make sure they're a right fit for our program."

For participant Arian Mitchell, it was a woman named Christian who came to the jail and first told her about the program.

"You have to hit that place where you're just willing to do anything and I was. So thankfully, they have that instilled in the jails so you can choose a better life. You have the choice, always, but I didn't know I did anymore," Mitchell said. "When she offered me that program, she saved my life. It changed my whole career path. I'm going to school for social work and I work at The Courtyard and for Chicanos Por La Causa. We help the homeless. I was shown how to save a life by watching the people in front of me do it in their walk and I just walked in their ways. Now, I'm able to help other people with their walk just by doing me. It's the most rewarding life."

Those that complete the program and the court-mandated requirements also have their cases dismissed. Lee said the program focuses on issues both big and small to help program participants get a fresh start.

"It's everything from not being able to get their ID ... Not having an ID puts so many barriers for some of our participants in doing anything like getting a job or healthcare benefits and things like that. We can help with little things like that or other participants navigate how to finish their high school diploma or get their GED," Lee said. "After that, we pipe them through to work training programs, which helps them with job placement, things that get them to a place where there are the least amount of barriers as possible for them to really succeed and be the best version of themselves."

Participant Jerry Vasquez said the biggest hurdle is being open-minded and being willing to put in the hard work.

"I was in a dark place. No one wanted anything to do with me. I burned bridges. As the journey started with this program and I continued to show consistency and effort, family and friends could see that, that there's a change about him, that he wants to get better. I was able to get my relationships back and get support back from my family and they've been a really big part of why I kept pushing every day," Vasquez said. "You can't fool or trick the judges or the prosecutors because they can tell when someone really, genuinely wants to change and if you want that change, you'll do anything to get out of that. A program like this is healthy to be involved in and can get you back on track."