North Las Vegas begins Kiel Ranch Orchard Historic Park restoration

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas has launched the Kiel Ranch Orchard Historic Park Restoration project, a seven-acre site near the corner of Carey Avenue and Commerce Street. This historic park, one of the earliest settlement sites in the Las Vegas Valley, will update its historic offerings while addressing community needs.

Part of the park is being restored to its original state, which once featured trees, fruits, and vegetables.

"It was built, I believe, in 1875 and it provided trade and commerce to the area," said Chris Vasquez, Park Superintendent for the City of North Las Vegas.

The city is investing $150,000 in this significant initiative, which includes the installation of fencing, the planting of approximately seven rows of fruit trees, and the creation of raised planters for corn and other vegetables. Additionally, a grapevine fence will be built around the land.

"Some of the goals we have are to address food insecurity and scarcity," Vasquez said. "We want to provide opportunities for our community to volunteer and offer educational opportunities."

As part of the project, 25 trees are set to be planted, contributing to North Las Vegas’ goal of planting 5,000 trees by 2032. Enhancements will also include the creation of seating throughout the orchard, the development of walking paths to access various amenities, and the installation of interpretive educational signage.

The orchard restoration project aims to increase public access to fresh food in a community facing food scarcities and provide educational resources and volunteering opportunities.

Community members will have the chance to learn about history, gardening, and farming. Additionally, the orchard will serve as a cooling respite for residents during high summer temperatures, offering increased shade and reducing the area’s heat island effect.

The project is set to be completed by November 2024.

