NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bigelow Aerospace is suing NASA.

The company, which is based in North Las Vegas, wants more than $1 million for unpaid work.

The suit claims the work was done between August 2016 and late last year.

Bigelow makes modules for astronauts to live in while they are at the International Space Station.

