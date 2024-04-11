Nonprofit taking input on future growth surrounding Red Rock conservation area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the northwest valley continues to grow, a new effort is underway to protect the Red Rock Conservation Area.

When we think of Red Rock, we usually think of Red Rock Canyon or the scenic loop, but its a lot bigger than that, stretching all the way to the west side of town.

Now, the Bureau of Land Management is working on a plan to protect it, and they want your input.

Joseph Jurcak takes his bike to this part of Red Rock National Conservation Area often.

"It is a very nice area. Exercise, get fresh air," he said. "You see a lot of people on bikes out here or people hiking."

This is the La Madre Foothills area. It's west of the 215 in the northwest valley. You'll find trails, but Jurcak noted that the area could be developed more.

Terri Janison is with the Friends of Red Rock Canyon, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the conservation area. She said a grant they received is helping this initiative.

"The growth in the La Madre Foothills area is expanding with Skye Canyon and all the development that is happening. Those homes are starting to butt up against the NCA, the National Conservation Area," Janison said.

It's easy to see the growth along the west side of the 215 all the way up to Skye Canyon. Out in the hills you'll find trails, most of which are in Red Rock. Now they are taking public input on the future management of it.

"It is a conversation to ensure development can occur for housing. People can still have access to their public lands and ensuring people are protecting it at the same time," Janison said.

What could be addressed are issues like taking care of trails and making them more accessible to people with disabilities, BLM oversight of the area, changes to people shooting firearms for target practice , off-roading changes and another possible BLM office in this area.

So far, one virtual public input meeting has taken place in early April, but public input is still open.

"Here you are pretty much on your own," Jurcak said. "Pack it in, pack it out."

He loves coming here, but said some changes could help.

"They can always add more services to people, more accessibility to people," he said.

Public input will be going on through the end of April. You can find more information HERE.