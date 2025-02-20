Nonprofit connecting hundreds of students with future careers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada is holding the JA Inspire Career Expo on Thursday.

The free program provides information to students about potential future careers and the educational journeys necessary to pursue them. The nonprofit also provides students with information on how to transition into the workforce.

Thursday's event features dozens of vendors, and Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada Education Director Shanice Stevens said she expects hundreds of students to attend.

"It allows them to understand what's out there, getting those tips and tools to prepare for that," Stevens said. "They get it from someone who's currently in that position so they get that inside track on what to expect, how to plan and what's the best route to consider."

In addition to the career fair, Thursday's event also features information breakout sessions, financial assistance resources, and guided tours of the UNLV campus.

The career expo is open to all students who would like to attend between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Student Union on UNLV's campus Thursday.

For more information on future events and how to get involved with Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, you can visit their website here.