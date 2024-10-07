Nominate a family in need for 'Home For The Holidays' furniture program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you know a family or individual in need that could use new furniture?

Walker Furniture is once again hosting its annual Home For The Holidays program.

Organizers say they're aiming to help 30 families and individuals this year.

"Our annual Home For The Holidays program has been a beacon of hope for those facing challenging circumstances and in need of essential furniture for the past 31 years," said Larry Alterwitz, the CEO of Walker Furniture. "We invite the community to get involved by submitting a letter detailing a family or individual's situation. Your participation can make a significant difference."

Nomination letters should describe the unique and often difficult situations the families are facing.

Letters can be submitted by anyone, including first responders, teachers, health care professionals, social service workers, clergy, friends, neighbors, and family members.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care staff will review and verify letters that are received. Their staff will visit the nominated families to assess those with the most pressing needs. The final recipients will be chosen by an Executive Committee made up of community leaders, representatives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Las Vegas Fire Rescue, and local media personalities.

Additionally, Las Vegas Rescue Mission will provide food and toys and Star Nursery will provide Christmas trees and decorations.

The deadline to submit nomination letters is Tuesday, Dec. 2024.

You can submit letters online here.

You can mail letters to:

Larry Alterwitz

Walker Furniture's MLK Store

301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd

Las Vegas, Nevada

89106

You can also drop the letters off at either Walker location - Downtown or Henderson.