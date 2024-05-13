'NOCALI,' 'OGVEGAS' and more: Hundreds of vanity license plates rejected by Nevada DMV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Each year, thousands of Nevada residents apply for a personalized license plate.

If the tag is available and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles approves it, the applicants pays the extra fee, and they get the plate. There are, however, hundreds of requests for personalized plates that are rejected by the DMV each fiscal year.

With the current fiscal year coming to an end soon, Channel 13 looked at the list of rejected plates from the past 10 months and picked out some that caught our attention.

As one might imagine, many of the requested plates carried — or hinted at — vulgar terms, acronyms and phrases.

Multiple Vegas Golden Knights fans were denied personalized plates with references to William Karlsson's viral Stanley Cup Parade speech. Golden Knights vanity plates "DFKNG1" "DFNG1" and "DFKN1" (among others) were all denied by the state for being too profane.

Others — take "NOCALI," for example — were deemed simply too disrespectful by showing "hatred toward Californians."

One Nevada resident wanted to get a plate that read "CODE413," which was approved, even though, as the state pointed out, the Metro Police code for a person with a gun is 413.

Here are more of the 650 vanity license plates rejected by the Nevada DMV — and why

Profanity-related rejections:



PURE BS — State response: "Profane: BS - Bulls—"

— State response: "Profane: BS - Bulls—" FKNJEDI — State response: "PROFANE - F—ING JEDI."

— State response: "PROFANE - F—ING JEDI." BAYYY B — State response: "Profane - Bay B—"

— State response: "Profane - Bay B—" ISAYFEM — State response: "Profane | I say f—em"

— State response: "Profane | I say f—em" 5FNKIDS — State response: "Profane - 5 f—ing kids."

— State response: "Profane - 5 f—ing kids." O DAMN — State response not listed

Obscene or sexual-related rejections:



1F4RT3D — State response: "Obscene - I farted"

— State response: "Obscene - I farted" INEED2P — State response: "vulgar - urination"

— State response: "vulgar - urination" TURD — State response: "Obscene - turd is poop."

— State response: "Obscene - turd is poop." BOOTEA — State response: "sexual - booty"

— State response: "sexual - booty" TINYPPE — State response: "Profane - Tiny penis"

— State response: "Profane - Tiny penis" BGJONZN — State response: "Sexual - Big Johnson can be a large penis"

Political or defamatory rejections:



NOCALI — State response: "Defamatory: Hatred towards Californians."

— State response: "Defamatory: Hatred towards Californians." DEMSSUK — State response: "superiority - democrats suck"

— State response: "superiority - democrats suck" TEXASAF — State response: "profane - texas as f—"

— State response: "profane - texas as f—" WHITGRL — State response: "racist - white girl"

— State response: "racist - white girl" FJBIDEN — State response: "profane - f— joe biden"

— State response: "profane - f— joe biden" BIDNSX — State response: "Defamatory - Biden Sucks"

Miscellaneous rejections:



DUUBB — State response: "Drug-related: Dub is marijuana"

— State response: "Drug-related: Dub is marijuana" SPUNOUT — State response: "Spun is a term for being high..."

— State response: "Spun is a term for being high..." MURDRER — State response: "violence murderer"

— State response: "violence murderer" OGVEGAS — State response: "Gang related - OG sounds like Original Gangster Vegas."

— State response: "Gang related - OG sounds like Original Gangster Vegas." PD NPD — State response: "Impersonating law enforcement."

— State response: "Impersonating law enforcement." SEXXYYY — State response: "Causes confusion for law enforcement."

These vanity license plates were questioned but ultimately approved:

SBOWL — State response: "Drug related - looks like smoke a bowl (smoke marijuana)."

— State response: "Drug related - looks like smoke a bowl (smoke marijuana)." GL9CK — State response: "Glock is a hand gun."

— State response: "Glock is a hand gun." BOOZERS — State response: "Alcohol."

— State response: "Alcohol." ITTICKS — State response: "Violence - 'bomb.'"

— State response: "Violence - 'bomb.'" STUBI — State response: "stubi = small penis"

— State response: "stubi = small penis" COACH G — State response: "gang related coach gangster"

— State response: "gang related coach gangster" ETDIRT — State response: "Demonstrates violence - Eat Dirt."

— State response: "Demonstrates violence - Eat Dirt." SUBMYOF — State response: "Sexual - Subscribe to my Onlyfans"

— State response: "Sexual - Subscribe to my Onlyfans" PPL SUK — State response: "General disdain - people suck"

— State response: "General disdain - people suck" NOMODMV — State response: "derogatory - 'get rid of dmv'"

To see all the specialty plates on offer in Nevada, you can visit the DMV's website here.