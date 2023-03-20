Too rude for the road: Vanity license plates rejected by the State of Nevada — and why

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every year, thousands of Nevadans apply for a personalized license plate for their vehicle.

If the tag is available and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles deems it appropriate, there's no problem — the person simply chooses which type of personalized plate they want, they pay the fee, and they get the plate.

There are, however, hundreds of requests for personalized plates that are rejected by the department each cycle.

At Channel 13, we looked at hundreds of rejected requests, the reasons why these vehicle owners wanted their ideas approved, and the reasons why the state said no.

Below are 50 rejected personalized requests from the current fiscal year and the reasons — complete with categories — why the state rejected them. You can view the full gallery by clicking through the slideshow above.

WARNING: Some of the rejected plates are adult in nature. Viewer discretion advised.

Drug references:

BUD19. Reason for request: "The plate is an abbreviation of my dog, Buddy, and the year he was born, 2019." State response: "Drugs — marijuana."

HOPIUM. Reason: "Hope." State response: "Opium is harion, opioids."

GEHIRN. Reason: "German brain." State response: "Sounds like 'get high right now.'

PROPFL: Reason: "A popular medicine we nurses use in intensive care unit." State response: "Propefol is a sleeping medicine."

GRNBUD: Reason: "Color of my car and first three letters of my last name." State response: "Green bud is another word for marijuana."

MTH 56. Reason: "Honor of a deceased friend — his initials." State response: "Sounds like meth."

CRSTLM. Reason: "Wife's name." State response: "Drug reference — crystal meth."

4TWENTY: Reason: "Czech Republic phone country code." State response: "420, day that marijuana was legalized."

KILOO. Reason: "Nickname for Leonard." State response: "Can be dealing of drug amount."

CDUUB: Reason: "My name (redacted)." State response: "Google says cdub is cocaine reference."

Vulgarity:

BIGBOTO. Reason: "Big boss of teriffic opportunities." State response: "Boto in Hawaii'an is penis."

TUCAS. Reason: "My son used to say this when he threw a tantrum as a toddler." State response: "Tukaas, ass butt."

MUFFFN: Reason: "Muffin is car's name." State response: "Muffin is a slang term for vagina."

D4MIT: Reason: "Dam it (Hoover Dam personalized plate)." State response: "Profane — damnit."

BADAB: Reason: "Bada Bing (it's a family saying)." State response: "Profane — bad ass bitch."

MTRBOAT: Reason: "Motor boat; boat trailer." State response: "Putting your face in a woman's breast and blowing."

FU KC. Reason: "As a Raiders fan, the rivialry (sic) between us and Kansas City runs deep, them and the Broncos. The plate emphasizes by (sic) feelings toward Kansas City. Please show mercy upon this Raider fan and approve this plate." State response: "Profane — f*** Kansas City."

ROFLMAO. "Reason: "This is a popular phrase used online for rolling on the floor, laughing my arse off." State response: "Rolling on the floor laughing my ass off."

CAR69. Reason: "Love the cars of 1969." State response: "Sexual position."

PPPANTS. Reason: "I like to wear funky pants. License plate is just pants with extra Ps." State response: "Pee pee pants; pants filled/soaked with urine."

GOCMNDO. Reason: "My Jeep is commando green." State response: "Go commando means no underwear."

AS5MAN. Reason: "This is to mimic the plate accidentially (sic) issued to Kramer on Seinfeld. I'm a huge Seinfeld fan." State response: "Profane — assman."

TTGAL. Reason: "About my culture background (Trinidad) and my family likes the Raiders." State response: "Sexual; titty gal."

WILLI7. Reason: "Last name; family of seven." State response: "Willi can be a penis." Editor's note: this plate was later approved.

POO BUG. Reason: "Vehicle is brown 1968 VW bug." State response: "Obscene; poo."

Gang related:

BILLSMFA. Reason: "This is how Buffalo Bills fans refer to themselves." State Response: "MFA sounds and looks like mafia; a gang."

TATTOG: Reason: "I am a photographter (sic) with tattoos." State response: "Tattooed OG (original gangster)."

MILOG. Reason: "My dogs." State response: "Mother-in-law original gangster."

IM HOOD. "Reason: "I'm from the neighborhood." State response: "I'm hood = I'm gangster."

COKEBOY. Reason: "I deliver Coca-Cola to many vendors." State response: "Coke is short for cocaine."

MOBBIN: Reason: "Mobbing is riding around in your car with your friends listening to sweet, sweet music." State response: "Gang related: mobbing."

M4FIA. Reason: "I am Albanian. It is an Albanian term." State response: "A mafia is a gang."

KARTELL. Reason: "Krystal Kartel LLC." State response: "Gang/drug related."

GM4N. Reason: "GMan is my nickname." State response: "G Man can be gangster man."

THUGIN. Reason: "Chilling; not worrying about things you can't control." State response: "Gang related — thuggin."

Would cause confusion for law enforcement:

WHYYYY. Reason: "I mean why."

XIXIXIX. Reason: "My car is (all-wheel drive) and 4x4."

KXKX. Reason: "Pattern."

T66666. Reason: "The letter T is my last name and six means everything goes well in oriental culture."

ZZZZZZ. Reason: "Always sleeping."

SAVVVV. Reason: "My daughter's nickname is Savannah."

1777771. Reason: "It's my lucky number."

LYSSSSS. Reason: "Daughter's name."

HIZZZZZ. Reason: "Refers to vehicle as being 'his.'"

YYYYYY. Reason: "Nothing really. Just trying to match my other plate of YYYKYY."

Bonus round: Five plates that were questioned, but ultimately approved: