No one hurt after lockdown at Las Vegas Amazon fulfillment center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lockdown has been lifted at an Amazon fulfillment center near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, this happened in the 5800 block of Tropical Parkway around 11 a.m.

Investigators said they had received reports a man was there with a handgun. The facility was immediately placed on lockdown by staff. Officers arrived within minutes of the call but police stated the man had already left the property and was no longer there.

After carrying out an investigation, department officials said no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The department said they're working with Amazon staff to look into the incident further.