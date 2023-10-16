No injuries reported in "unintentional" fire near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person has been displaced after a Monday morning fire near the University of Nevada - Las Vegas.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the fire happened at a single-story, multi-family home in the 1300 block of Living Desert Drive.

Department officials said they received a call about a fire at 11:06 a.m. and when firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. They state the first engine arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and the fire was out six minutes after that engine arrived.

Firefighters state a primary search was completed and they didn't find any victims. No injuries were reported. However, one person was displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire was deemed to be unintentional.