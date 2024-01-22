No injuries reported after two separate fires across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No injuries were reported after two separate fires in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, they received several calls on Thursday at 12:46 p.m. about a mobile home that was on fire in the 6000 block of Bryce Canyon Drive.

Clark County fire personnel and members of the North Las Vegas Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire with minimal, exterior damage to the home. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Clark County Fire Department

On Friday, the department received a call at 2:27 p.m. after a garage went up in flames in the 2000 block of Lone Desert Street in the west part of the valley.

When crews arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke but were able to put out the fire.

Clark County officials add that no victims were found at the scene and no injuries were reported.

The cause of that fire is also under investigation.