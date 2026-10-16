No injuries reported after shots fired near Clark High School, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark High School is on lockdown Friday afternoon after a gunshot detection system picked up possible gunfire near the campus.

A source within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells Channel 13 that officers are setting up a perimeter in the area of Tara Avenue and Foot Street as they investigate.

Metro police say no injuries have been reported at this time.

We are also hearing from a teacher inside Clark High School who tells us they are in a classroom and safe.

The school's football team is scheduled to play Durango High School at 6 p.m. We're working to find out whether the lockdown will affect the game, but the school's coach tells us the start time could be pushed back.

Channel 13 crews are in the area gathering information and will share updates as we learn more.