No injuries reported after couple rolls vehicle in Hualapai Mountains

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — No injuries were reported after a couple rolled their truck east of the Hualapai Mountains.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, this happened on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said they received a call from a 70-year-old man and his 73-year-old wife who were visiting the area from Maricopa and had recently drawn a deer-tag for the area.

They said they were scouting while traveling down a narrow two-track road when they lost control and rolled their truck.

One of them wasn't able to get out of the vehicle.

Pinion Pine Fire Department officials broke the windshield and was able to get them out.

According to the sheriff's office, no one was hurt in the incident.