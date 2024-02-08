No-fly zone will be enforced over Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Football League and law enforcement agencies across the valley and the state held a press conference Wednesday morning inside Mandalay Bay to outline the security measures being implemented across the valley for the Super Bowl.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Karon Ransom, and Chief Security Officer for the NFL Cathy Lanier were among the officials who revealed the different security measures that will be rolled out.

​"Vigilance, like football, requires teamwork," Mayorkas said.

While officials said there are no known threats to the Super Bowl, more than 30 federal, state, and local safety and security agencies are being used to help keep an eye on the valley. Crews will be scouring the web, skies, and throughout the valley for possible threats.

"CBP is scanning vehicles and cargo entering Allegiant Stadium for weapons drugs and other contraband," Mayorkas said.

Officials also said drones will not be allowed to fly over any Super Bowl events. A no-fly zone will also be enforced at the stadium an hour before and after the game.

"Law enforcement agencies here have the ability to take control of that drone and take it down and that operator is looking at both federal charges and large fines," Cathy Lanier, Chief Security Officer for the NFL, said.

As law enforcement leaders were addressing security concerns, roughly three miles away, Metro officers were responding to a security breach at the Sphere, when a man climbed to the top of the round structure.

McMahill called the incident a "publicity stunt."

"It does not seem to be a Homeland Security issue. However, we treat that critical infrastructure obviously very importantly," McMahill said.

Meantime, visitors we spoke with say they feel safe.

"I think everyone is doing their part and I hope to see that projected through the weekend," one visitor told Channel 13.

Metro, along with other agencies, will review what happened at the Sphere, and take action to prevent it from happening again. Officials also want to encourage our community to help law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activity you might encounter. If you see something, say something.

The NFL asks people to download the NFL OnePass, which will help you navigate the Super Bowl.

The NFL strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bag to the Super Bowl. But if necessary, those outlined below are permissible:



Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small bags, 4.5" x 6.5" or smaller, with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after thorough inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

The following items will not be allowed at the stadium: