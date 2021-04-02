Watch
Local News

Actions

No clinical services, including vaccines, available today at Southern Nevada Health District

items.[0].image.alt
13 Action News
SNHD HQ
Posted at 6:46 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 09:47:08-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All clinical services, including COVID-19 vaccines, will be unavailable today at the Southern Nevada Health District’s 280 S. Decatur location.

The Health District will be conducting emergency repairs to a water boiler, and all services are expected to resume next week. Staff are attempting to reach people with appointments to reschedule services.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

People with appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine can also receive services at the Cashman Center or Las Vegas Convention Center site today. Same day appointments are available and walk-ins are accepted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Brand Spotlight

FRONTLINE HEROES

1:08 PM, Mar 26, 2021