No clinical services, including vaccines, available today at Southern Nevada Health District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All clinical services, including COVID-19 vaccines, will be unavailable today at the Southern Nevada Health District’s 280 S. Decatur location.

The Health District will be conducting emergency repairs to a water boiler, and all services are expected to resume next week. Staff are attempting to reach people with appointments to reschedule services.

People with appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine can also receive services at the Cashman Center or Las Vegas Convention Center site today. Same day appointments are available and walk-ins are accepted.

