NLVPD: Student not facing charges after bringing bullets to school

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student will not face charges after bringing two bullets to school.

North Las Vegas Police said they received a call on Thursday that a student brought ammunition to Freedom Classical Academy and also made "alleged threats of violence."

When officers arrived, police said they had already confiscated the ammunition and separated the student from others. Officers said the student didn't have any weapons and there were no firearms at their home. That's after police searched the student's home, with their parent's permission.

Investigators said they believe the student got the bullets after a family member, who doesn't live at the home, left a box of ammunition in the garage.

Police said based on how old the student was and there not being evidence of any immediate or direct threats, the student is not facing criminal charges.

Officers are encouraging anyone who owns firearms to make sure weapons are stored safely by following these tips:

