NLVPD release body camera video and 911 calls from crash that killed two toddlers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For days people deeply affected by the loss of three-year-old Taeylr and two-year-old Rose Marie Wilmer have built a memorial at the scene of the suspected DUI crash that took their lives in North Las Vegas.

Tuesday, North Las Vegas Police released body camera video and 911 calls recounting the tragic moments just after the crash.

"Oh my gosh, it's a baby," one caller yelled to dispatch.

"The baby is dead?" another caller asked.

Body camera video shows the first officer to arrive park a few dozen feet from the crashed minivan, and assure bystanders that more help would soon come.

"Medical is on the way," the officer said.

He approached a horrific scene to find the toddler's aunt, Kaleah Manning, and their mother, Raenysa Washington, slumped over in the driver and passenger seats respectively.

Witnesses called for the officer to come to the other side of the car to help a mortally wounded child.

"The baby is over here, hey," one man called to the officer.

"There's a baby back here too," the officer responded while looking into the back of the van.

"The baby right here has no head," the man responded.

As the officer rounded the back of the van, he had just one response:

"Jesus Christ."

From the driver seat, Manning was taken to the hospital and later arrested for several charges including two counts of DUI causing death.

Washington was also taken to the hospital and arrested for two counts of child neglect/abuse causing death.

As seen on body camera footage, Washington didn't seem to believe the officer when he told her she was being charged.

"So, you're not serious? Washington asked.

"Oh, I am serious," the officer responded. "I am serious, yes. You're under arrest right now."

Despite the charges Washington has faced, Taeylr and Rose Marie's father Tavon said at a vigil for his kids Saturday that he harbored no ill will against the mother of his children.

"I always loved you," he said. "I will never judge you for what you did. I know you loved our kids."

North Las Vegas Police said the crash served as a stark reminder that people should never drink and drive and always properly restrain their children when driving.