Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police charge two women with child neglect after crash killed toddlers

washington and manning.jpg
NLVPD
Police charge two women with child neglect after crash killed toddlers
washington and manning.jpg
manning.jpg
washington.jpg
Posted at 5:56 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 21:02:13-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department provided details of the women charged in the case of the single vehicle crash where two toddlers died.

BREAKING STORY: Speeding, impairment suspected in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 toddlers

On December 11 at about 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 5000 block North Scott Robinson to a report of a single vehicle traffic collision.

Arriving officers located a vehicle that had struck a tree.

Medical personnel were called to the scene. A juvenile, believed to be around toddler age, was pronounced deceased on scene. Three others (two adults and one juvenile) were transported to a hospital. 

COMMUNITY: North Las Vegas community mourns the lives of two toddlers after suspected DUI crash

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 25-year-old Kaleah Shaelle Manning. Manning was charged with 3 counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death, 2 counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death, 2 counts of operating a vehicle without child safety restraints, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain a travel lane.

Also, 23-year-old Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washington was the front passenger. Washington was charged with 2 counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH