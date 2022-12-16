Police charge two women with child neglect after crash killed toddlers

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department provided details of the women charged in the case of the single vehicle crash where two toddlers died.

On December 11 at about 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 5000 block North Scott Robinson to a report of a single vehicle traffic collision.

Arriving officers located a vehicle that had struck a tree.

Medical personnel were called to the scene. A juvenile, believed to be around toddler age, was pronounced deceased on scene. Three others (two adults and one juvenile) were transported to a hospital.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 25-year-old Kaleah Shaelle Manning. Manning was charged with 3 counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death, 2 counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death, 2 counts of operating a vehicle without child safety restraints, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain a travel lane.

Also, 23-year-old Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washington was the front passenger. Washington was charged with 2 counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death.