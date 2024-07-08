Nine people displaced after early morning fire near Oakey Boulevard, Lindell Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nine people have been displaced after an early morning fire in Las Vegas.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the incident happened at 4:51 a.m. in the 1900 block of Westwind Drive, which is off of Oakey Boulevard and Lindell Road.

Units arrived within six minutes of receiving the call and firefighters saw a fire at the back of a home.

Crews called for reinforcements and 68 personnel ended up responding to the scene.

Investigators believe the fire started outside but then spread to the home. The cause is currently under investigation.

One bystander was treated for a medical episode but didn't need to go to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Fire department officials said nine adults were displaced and they are being helped by the Red Cross.