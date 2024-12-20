'Nightmare neighbors': Marine veteran reaches out to Channel 13 for help

Have you ever felt hopeless and that you don't know how to move forward?

That's how 81-year-old Michael Wilson feels right now due to what he describes as a "neighbor nightmare."

Wilson is a Marine and served in the Vietnam War.

“I've floated around all over the Pacific, Okinawa, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Philippines, Guam, Formosa. You name a rock in the Pacific and I was on it,” Wilson said.

These days, he lives on Montego Drive, just east of Boulder Highway, and he's facing a different kind of battlefield.

“I just would like to have it come to an end,” Wilson said.

Last month, Wilson showed me surveillance camera footage showing a man walking through his front gate, which was unlocked.

WATCH: Michael Wilson shows me surveillance camera footage

Surveillance video of man entering property

The video shows the man walking in and out of Wilson’s home twice.

He then sits on several of Wilson’s porch chairs and smokes a cigarette.

After that, he walks around the property briefly before leaving.

Ryan Ketcham: You didn’t allow him to be on your property?





Mike Wilson: I do not allow him to be on my property. I don’t even know him. I have no idea who he is.

This all happened while Wilson’s daughter was in a different room inside the home.

When the man walked inside, I asked him if he feared for his daughter’s safety.

“Tremendously. Yes. I mean, he could’ve, well, I hate to think of what he could’ve done,” Wilson said.

He believes the man came from his neighbor’s home next door.

“I didn’t say he lives over there. I’m saying I’ve seen him over there,” Wilson explained.

Over the past year, Wilson, along with his four outside surveillance cameras, documented fires, large tents, trash dumps, and what he said are homeless people constantly coming and going.

“Seven to 12 people are living there,” Wilson said.

Michael Wilson

He said the issue started five years ago but the issue has escalated this past year.

Wilson claims the house next door is a rental property and Wilson tried appealing to the tenant. However, the problem remained, even after he brought the issue up to the homeowner.

So, he called the police to file a report, then contacted code enforcement and Channel 13 to help.

Clark County said that code enforcement is investigating the property. Wilson said they removed six truckloads of trash but hadn’t seen any other improvements and that many visitors were still there.

Michael Wilson

Now, there’s new construction at the property.

“Sleeping rooms, I call them, 10 by 10 sleeping rooms on the porch,” Wilson said.

I checked into the home's registered owner, which is Richard Sedin. I exchanged brief texts with a woman who identified herself as his wife.

The woman claims the couple lives at the home and haven't rented their property. She also denied homeless people live there.

She blamed Wilson saying her neighbor, "is getting old" and "always complains."

I've tried to communicate with the Sedins again by text and calls but have not heard back.

KTNV

I also spoke with two people at the home. They denied every claim Wilson and the surrounding neighbors made. They claimed the outside tents were for storage and told me only four people lived there.

As for Wilson, he's trying to figure out what to do now.

“Everything being described would fall under the umbrella of nuisance law,” said Matt Hoffman, a partner and owner of Battleborn Injury Lawyers.

Hoffman only had the specific details of the situation that I gave him but he told me a good next step is to pursue legal remedies.

“The way that you would fight that is you would basically file in court to get some kind of preliminary injunction," Hoffman explained. "Basically, the court decreed you have to stop, ordering the property owner to stop this from happening.”

KTNV

Wilson told me he has reached out for legal help and hopes he will be able to end this conflict.

Several of Wilson’s neighbors told me they agreed that the property was a problem for them too. To protect their homes, they’re considering surveillance cameras and perimeter gates.